Sigurdsson strike stuns Liverpool boots Premier League Swansea’s hopes – Vanguard

Sigurdsson strike stuns Liverpool boots Premier League Swansea's hopes
Gylfi Sigurdsson's decisive goal boosted Swansea's hopes of Premier League survival as they inflicted Liverpool's first home defeat for almost a year with a 3-2 triumph at Anfield on Saturday. Iceland international Sigurdsson, who has repeatedly been …
Jurgen Klopp criticises Liverpool's defending in defeat to Swansea
Liverpool FC news: Llorente and Sigurdsson seal Swans win
Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the winner to seal Swansea's first league victory at Anfield
