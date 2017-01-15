Liverpool withdraw Cameroon’s Matip from squad

English Premier League side Liverpool FC on Sunday withdrew Cameroonian defender Joel Matip from their squad to face Manchester United because they were unsure about his international clearance.

The 25-year-old Matip was named in Cameroon’s preliminary squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon, but the defender said he did not want to play.

He was not listed in the final 23-man squad, but the Reds are seeking “clarity’’ from FIFA about his availability.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Germany-born Matip has not featured for Cameroon since September 2015.

He was one of seven of their players who said they did not want to play at the tournament in Gabon, which started on Saturday and runs until Feb. 5.

Another, West Brom full-back Alan Nyom, also failed to receive international clearance and did not feature in his side’s 4-0 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday.

The Cameroon football association (FECAFOOT) can ask world governing body FIFA to suspend those players at club level for the duration of the event.

Liverpool said FECAFOOT has failed to confirm whether centre-back Matip can continue to play club football.

He has made 12 Premier League appearances since moving to Anfield from German side Schalke in the summer.