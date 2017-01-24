Liverpool’s Defence Will Cost Them The Title – Nicol

Steve Nicol, a Liverpool legend has warned his old club that they can’t win the title by conceding so many goals.

The Reds have scored 51 goals this season more than any side in the league, but has also conceded a whole lot, with City having 28 and Klopp’s men conceding 27.

Nicol believes a lack of clean sheets will end up costing Klopp’s side dear, with it difficult to see how they can force their way back into the title picture.

He told ESPN FC: “I don’t see Liverpool winning the Premier League title with the defence they have.

“They don’t look as if they are going to bring anyone in this window, which means they’ve got what they’ve got.

“When they let in the goals that they have done – not just at Swansea, against Burnley – [they are] perfect examples that it’s not happening.

“Bournemouth – four goals at Bournemouth. A team doesn’t win the Premier League shipping goals in the way they do.”

