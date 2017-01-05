Pages Navigation Menu

Liverpool’s Joel Matip Omitted From Cameroon AFCON Squad

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Cameroon has omitted Liverpool footballer Joel Matip in their 23-man squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The Cameroonian FA had previously been threatening to ask FIFA to sanction him if he failed to comply to his enlistment. Matip hasn’t played for his country in over a year and started making it clear as early as …

