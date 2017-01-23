Pages Navigation Menu

Liverpool’s Lazar Markovic Joins Hull City On Loan

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

Hull City have confirmed the signing of Lazar Markovic from Liverpool on loan until the end of the season.

Lazar Markovic was on loan at Sporting Lisbon but that agreement was cancelled by mutual consent leaving him free to join the Tigers.

EARLIER REPORT: Liverpool Set To Recall Lazar Markovic From Sporting Lisbon…. But He’ll Be Going Back On Loan To Hull City

Hull City head coach Marco Silva has told reporters he is trying to sign wide players this month. His side have money to spend after selling Jake Livermore to West Brom for £10m last week.

