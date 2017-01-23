Liverpool’s Lazar Markovic Joins Hull City On Loan

Hull City have confirmed the signing of Lazar Markovic from Liverpool on loan until the end of the season.

Lazar Markovic was on loan at Sporting Lisbon but that agreement was cancelled by mutual consent leaving him free to join the Tigers.

Hull City head coach Marco Silva has told reporters he is trying to sign wide players this month. His side have money to spend after selling Jake Livermore to West Brom for £10m last week.

📑 | We are delighted to confirm the signing of Lazar Marković on loan from @LFC until the end of the season #WelcomeLazar pic.twitter.com/bQcahvAwWi — Hull City (@HullCity) January 23, 2017

