LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo announces first batch of Ministerial appointees – GhanaWeb
|
LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo announces first batch of Ministerial appointees
GhanaWeb
President Akufo-Addo is today announcing his first batch of ministerial appointees on the second day of work. He has nominated Yaw Osarfo Marfo as Senior Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng as Trade and Industry minister and Albert Kan-Dapaah as National …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG