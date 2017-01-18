LMC fines Rangers, sanctions Lobi, Tornadoes – Daily Post Nigeria
LMC fines Rangers, sanctions Lobi, Tornadoes
Daily Post Nigeria
Rangers International, Lobi Stars and Niger Tornadoes for various breaches they committed in the course of Match Day 1 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2016/17 season concluded last weekend. The charges, made available to …
