LMC sanctions Rangers, Lobi, Tornadoes for various breaches

Rangers International, Lobi Stars and Niger Tornadoes have been issued summary jurisdiction notices by the League Management Company (LMC) for various breaches they committed in the course of Match Day 1 of the Nigeria Football Professional League (NPFL) 2016/17 season concluded over the weekend.

Rangers got cited for more serious breaches, which include Rules B13.52, B13.18 and C1.1, which attracted a cumulative fine of N2.750 million.“In the course of your Match Day 1 fixture: Rangers International vs. Abia Warriors, you failed to ensure restriction of access by unauthorized persons from all restricted areas in the course of the match, when two (2) men gained access to the corridor of the Referees’ changing room in an attempt to intimidate and or harass the Referees; and they further gained access to the State Box to harass officials of the visiting team”, read charge signed by Salihu Abubakar, the LMC Chief Operating Officer.

The club’s supporters also allegedly attempted to assault match officials and hauling stones and other missiles at the match officials, “while they were being escorted off the field of play by security personnel, in the process of which the Match Commissioner and a security operative were injured by missiles thrown.”

Lobi Stars were charged for failing to have the surname of their players written at the back of their jerseys during their match against Shooting Stars in breach of Rule B9.7 and punishable under Rule B9.12, of the Framework and Rules of the NPFL, in that on Sunday. The Club was fined N100, 000.

On their part, Niger Tornadoes were charged for having the design and lettering of shirt names and numbers of their players that did not meet the prescribed standard and which did not meet the approval of the league. Tornadoes are to pay N100, 000 for this breach.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

