Loads Of Congress Members Are Boycotting Trump’s Inauguration

Depending on who you ask the Donald either has a stellar cast of entertainers performing at his inauguration, or he is desperately reaching out to anyone other than Kid Rock and Ted Nugent.

Celebs aside, one thing we do know is that many Democratic members of Congress are pulling out of attending Friday’s ‘festivities’. Over to CNN:

A growing number of Democratic lawmakers are boycotting President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, particularly after revelations of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election and his rebuke of civil rights icon John Lewis on Saturday. Some members of Congress have said they will be protesting in Washington, D.C., and in their districts instead.

They’ve listed those who intend to skip the event – 23 at the time of writing – with a few standing out from the rest:

Georgia Rep. John Lewis

The civil rights icon declared last week that he would boycott the event because he doesn’t see Trump as a “legitimate” president in light of Russian interference. “You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong,” Lewis told NBC News. Trump harshly responded Saturday, calling Lewis “all talk” and “no action” and saying he should focus more on “fixing and helping” his district rather than “complaining” about the Russia’s role.

California Rep. Ted Lieu

“For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis,” Lieu said in a statement released by his office.

Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader

“I’m just not a big Trump fan. I’ve met the guy and never been impressed with him,” he told Oregon Public Broadcasting Friday. “I’ll do my best to work with him when I think he’s doing the right thing for the country. But he hasn’t proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony.”

I think Kurt has a point there – all of those in Congress are going to need to find a way to work with Donald in the years to come, which is why skipping out on his inauguration may only serve to further widen the divide between Democrats and Republicans.

One thing’s for sure, if you think it’s been a rollercoaster so far wait until Saturday morning when Trump wakes up as the most powerful man on earth.

