Lobi Stars plan players’ salary review

The Vice-Chairman of Lobi Stars FC of Markurdi, Mike Idoko has assured his players of better welfare packages as the team prepare for the forthcoming Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Players and officials of the team resumed training on Monday morning to kick Start 2016/2017 season after New Year break at the Aper- Aku Stadium, Markurdi.

Idoko stated this while introducing new players to the technical board, stressing that the move to review players’ salary is to enable them to settle down well and give their best to the team.

He charged the new players to make Makurdi their new home so as to adapt to the live style of the good people of Benue State.

The former General manager said the team would be dedicated to God on January 9 at a church in Markurdi, while the team would also embarked on a charity work to orphanage home as part of the social responsibility of the club.

SportingLife gathered that the team will have a closed camping before their league opener against Shooting Stars Sports (3SC) at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan so as to enable them to concentrate and prepare well for the game.

The post Lobi Stars plan players' salary review appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

