Local Blogger ‘WhaleTales’ Successfully Sued For R1 Million – Cape Town Rejoices

Sorry, let us just wipe the grins from our faces before we continue.

If you’re a long-time reader of 2OV you may know that back in the day we had a little falling out with Chris Von Ulmenstein, the owner of the Whale Cottage franchise and food blogger on the infamous WhaleTales blog.

At the time of writing the blog is now offline, which will make sense once you realise what’s gone down.

Our beef started in 2013 when we published a story about how her Camps Bay cottage was mired in controversy – check that out HERE.

The story also focused on her feud with the South African Butlers Association (SABA), stemming from a post she wrote titled “The SA Butler Academy grossly misleads its students and hospitality industry clients!”.

This one below – although again the blog is down at the time of writing:

It seems our coverage really got her back up. Less than three weeks later a lawyer’s letter arrived on our desk from Chris (HERE), as well as a takedown notice (HERE).

We didn’t relent, and neither did the SABA. Almost four years later they have finally taken her to task, winning a landmark case of defamation against her in the Western Cape High Court towards the tail end of last year.

Our man on the inside tells us that it’s a decent whack of cash, too – R500 000 for damages, and another R500 000 in court costs.

Sum total? One million rand – ouch.

You can read the full ruling HERE, as well as the post that landed her in hot water towards the bottom, but a couple of screenshots to show how this one played out:

As for that ‘Cape Town rejoices’ bit we’ll just say this: ask those who have dealt with her in a professional capacity (they’re not hard to find, she would attend the opening of an envelope if promised a free meal), and most will tell you about her less than pleasant demeanour.

Nasty has a way of coming back to bite you in the behind, even if it takes a few years to swing in roundabouts. Bloggers beware.

Also please do feel free to email us your stories of dealing with Chris and the WhaleTales blog – send them to editor@2oceansvibe.com, confidentiality guaranteed.

As you were, good people of the Mother City.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

