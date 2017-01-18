Local Businesses List Their Biggest Stresses For 2017 (No, It’s Not Zuma)

Another year, another list of impending challenges for both companies and individuals – but this time, two new sources of stress for local businesses have entered the realm and altogether it’s not looking pretty. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share While political uncertainty is a given, and a tough global and local economy a familiar challenge, this year sees the weather and talent shortages enter the mix with cyber threats ranking at the top. This is according to Allianz Risk, who gauged the biggest worries and risks faced by businesses across the globe, explains BusinessTech:

Globally, businesses are becoming increasingly worried about the unpredictability of the global business environment, following a few surprises that cropped up in 2016 with Britain’s decision to exit the EU, and the US electing Donald Trump as president “Companies worldwide are bracing for a year of uncertainty,” said CEO of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Chris Fischer Hirs, (AGCS). “Unpredictable changes in the legal, geopolitical and market environment around the world are constant items on the agenda of risk managers and the C-suite.”

While weather is a big worry (popping up because of the increase in flash floods, severe drought and hail storms), it’s the protection of IT information and systems that have found itself top of many businesses’ minds.

Finally, they are actually listening. Explains Nobuhle Nkosi, Head of Financial Lines AGCS Africa.

Cyber incidents costs the South African economy around R35 billion annually, with the most common threats being from hackers, disgruntled employees, negligence and competitors – so (it’s no) surprise to see this risk ranked first in the country for the second year in a row.

These are the 10 biggest risks companies face in 2017