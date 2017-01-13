Local Golfer Nails Hole-In-One At SA Open, Wins R2 Million Car [Video]

Friday the 13th might be unlucky for some, but SA golfer Jaco van Zyl is having a pretty decent day thus far.

Competing alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy, the local lad drilled his tee shot at the 222-yard (202 metre) 17th straight into the hole.

A hole-in-one is always something to celebrate, but this story gets even better. Here’s OFM:

it was made even more special with the world number 105 achieving the feat on the sponsors’ hole.

This sees the golfer one of the most elegant swings in the game driving away with a brand new BMW i8 valued at R1 945 000.

That’ll do just fine, thank you very much.

Here’s the shot that landed him those new wheels:

