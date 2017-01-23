Local Hunter Opens Fire on Colleagues in Ekiti – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Local Hunter Opens Fire on Colleagues in Ekiti
Local Hunter Opens Fire on Colleagues in Ekiti A local hunter, Mr Joseph Adeyemi, has been detained in the Police station after he allegedly shot two of his co-hunters during a group hunting at the weekend in a farm at Ikole-Ekiti, in Ikole Local …
