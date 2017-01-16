Local Nude Pics Scam ‘Blown Wide Open’ – Here’s What You Need To Know

It looks like there’s a new extortion racket here at home, with almost 200 people falling victim to a “naked pics for cash” scam targeting KZN and Gauteng.

SA Community Crime Watch (SACCW) claims the scam has been ‘blown wide open’, with victims coming forward to tell their stories.

As you would expect this one begins with a message on Facebook or WhatsApp, with the first message supposedly coming from an attractive woman or man.

IOL reports:

[They offer] to send naked pictures in return for explicit pictures of the target. When the target refuses to do so, images photoshopped to appear to be the victim are sent to him or her, along with threats that the images would be posted onto social media unless an immediate payment was made. In some cases the target has been persuaded to send naked photos.

SACCW Gauteng head Mike Venter says they are now working with the Hawks to pin down the people behind the scam, which they believe is a syndicate operating out of Limpopo.

Here’s one of the victims, a businessman from Pretoria, who ended up paying the scam artists:

“This woman contacted me on Messenger and then WhatsApp. The first thing she asked was ‘was I naughty?’. We ended up swopping naked pictures and the next morning she wanted R4000 or she said she was going to put the photos on Facebook and tell my fiancée and her parents. “She had taken photos of my fiancée and her parents from my Facebook page. I said I only had R700 on me and I went and made a cash payment. She kept on hounding me for the rest, but I ignored it after that. “I thought it was a woman, but now I don’t know. I thought I was the only one, but I can say I’ve learned my lesson,” he said.

Lesson to be learned – don’t send nudes to strangers who contact you via the internet. I would think that is something we already knew, but a little reminder never hurts.

The scam artists bit off more than they could chew when they tried their luck with Patrick Waite, the owner of Alert South Africa, which assists the public and law enforcement agencies with crime-related matters:

“It started when I received a Facebook friend request from an unknown woman, who then contacted me on WhatsApp. “I am a direct person and asked her what she was looking for, a friendship or relationship? “She asked for a naked picture of me and when I said no, she offered to send a naked picture of herself. “When I still refused, the messages started to get threatening and she sent a picture of my ex-girlfriend, which they had obviously taken off my Facebook page. She also sent a photo of a penis. She threatened to tell my wife or post it to Facebook, but I don’t have a wife. “I had quickly realised this was a scam and had contacted friends to start tracking where these messages were coming from. I killed the conversation,” said Waite. The message was tracked to an internet café at the Giyani Shopping Centre in Limpopo. “For a person who is not familiar with law enforcement, this type of incident would come over as very threatening. If you get a message like this, shut it down,” said Waite.

I don’t want to shut down your nude-sending game, but at the very least you want to exercise extreme caution when sending X-rated pictures of your nether regions.

If this scam sounds familiar you should contact Steven King at 082 920 5799; Marius Jacobs at 079 898 4539; Lourens Smit at 084 317 4149 or e-mail Mike Venter SACCW Gauteng at mike.gauteng@saccw.org.

[source:iol]

