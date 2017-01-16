LocalBitcoins Trading Continues To Gain Popularity In A Lot of Countries

Bitcoin trading continues to pique the interest of consumers all over the world. Particularly LocalBitcoins is one of the platforms where new record high weekly Bitcoin volumes can be found on a regular basis. Over the past week, BTC was quite popular in regions such as Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand. A positive sign for … Continue reading LocalBitcoins Trading Continues To Gain Popularity In A Lot of Countries

The post LocalBitcoins Trading Continues To Gain Popularity In A Lot of Countries appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

