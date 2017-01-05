Pages Navigation Menu

Logitech intros a wireless headset for gamers that has a 15-hour battery life

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

Logitech introduced the G533 Wireless Gaming Headset. It’s backed by DTS Headphone:X technology and Logitech’s 40mm Pro-G audio drivers. The headset keeps a connection up to 50 feet away and includes rechargeable batteries.

