Logitech intros a wireless headset for gamers that has a 15-hour battery life
Logitech introduced the G533 Wireless Gaming Headset. It’s backed by DTS Headphone:X technology and Logitech’s 40mm Pro-G audio drivers. The headset keeps a connection up to 50 feet away and includes rechargeable batteries.
