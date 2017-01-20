Lol…Who did this!?

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

Recall that a number of lines in the robustly applauded speech delivered by Melania Trump at the Republican national convention was lifted verbatim from a speech Michelle Obama delivered at the 2008 Democratic convention.

