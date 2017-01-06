Lol. Yahoo Finance just goofed with this tweet – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
Lol. Yahoo Finance just goofed with this tweet
Gistmaster (blog)
Whoever made this typo is probably sweating right now, lol. But I am sure they meant to say 'Bigger' cos the N is right by the B. The internet is having a field day with this typo, lol. So many funny memes. This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji's …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG