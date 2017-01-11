London-Paris loan: We received N5bn from federal government – KWSG – BusinessDay

Pages Navigation Menu

London-Paris loan: We received N5bn from federal government – KWSG
Kwara State Government has said that it received N5billion as its share of the London-Paris loan refund from the Federal Government, describing media reports that it received N9billion as outright falsehood. Ademola Banu, the State Commissioner for …
Kwara gets N3.7b from London-Paris Club refundThe Nation Newspaper
Kwara tracker: Kwara finally receives N 3.7 bn Paris Club outstanding balanceYNaija

