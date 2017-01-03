Looking Gorge! Ciara Shares Baby Bump Pictures with her Family on Twitter

Ciara posted a photo of herself showing her baby bump on Twitter yesterday. The musician and model who is expecting her second baby with her husband, American football quarterback, Russell Wilson. The expecting mother shows her excitement as she shares photos of herself and also with her family on Twitter. We can all agree Ciara has […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

