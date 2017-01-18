Lookman matches Arsenal record
ANGLO-NIGERIAN born forward Ademola Lookman has continued to grab the headlines for the right reasons, following his debut goal against Manchester City on Sunday. Following the goal against City, Lookman became the first Everton player to score on their Premier League debut since Samuel Eto’o against Chelsea in August 2014, and it has now been […]
