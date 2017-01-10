Looming War: Uproar as Igbo youths kill 2 Fulani herdsmen in Anambra

There could be ethnic war brewing in Anambra State after youths of a community abducted two Fulani herdsmen and murdered them.

There is palpable tension in Anambra State after youths of Umuoba-Anam community allegedly kidnapped two Fulani herdsmen and killed them, Vanguard reports.

The incident, according to the report, has caused a commotion as other herdsmen in the area are said to be poised for war with the community a s they were said to have contacted their colleagues in neighbouring communities and states to mobilize and join them.

To forestall a breakdown of law and order, the state Commissioner of Police, Samuel Okaula, is said to have deployed a large number of policemen to the area to maintain peace and to prevent reprisal attack six persons have been arrested over the incident.

Giving details of the attack, the South-East leader of Cattle Breeders Association, also known as Miyetti-Allah, Alhaji Sadiq Gidado, said the incident took place at the area where the two men and others were grazing.

According to Alhaji Gidado, the herdsmen were at their grazing ground at Eziagulu-Otu community and later decided to go to Otuocha market to buy something, when they were allegedly abducted by some youths.

“All we want to see is their bodies and we will be satisfied. I don’t know why some people want to cause trouble after the peace accord we signed with the state government and security operatives in Anambra State,” Gidado said.

Father of one of the victims, Alhaji Bello Nuhu who gave the name of his missing son as Musa Bello Nuhu, 26, said he had been devastated by the sudden disappearance of his son, adding that he had not slept since the incident happened.

“I was in my house when I got a distress call and I rushed to the place and what I saw frightened me. I have been devastated and worried since then because my son was in charge of my cattle, which his other siblings cannot do.”

Haruna Hassan, a family member of the second victim whose name was given as Adamu Haruna, 32, said his missing brother and himself were the ones taking care of their late father’s cattle, recalling that their father was killed in a similar manner some years ago at Uzo-Uwani in Enugu State.

CP Okaula has, however, assured that the command was not taking the issue lightly, stressing that anybody found to be involved in the dastardly act would face the full weight of the law.

