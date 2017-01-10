Lord Have Mercy: Cultists kidnap, gang rape 15-yr-old girl

A 15-year-old girl remains unconscious after being kidnapped, drugged and gang raped by a gang of cultists.

A Senior Secondary School 11 student has been abducted by gunmen and gang raped in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The gang reportedly led by one Torkula who is a notorious cultist, abducted the 15-year-old girl, a student of College of Education Demonstration Secondary School on Ter Katsina-Ala Street, not far from her home.

The girl whose name has been withheld is presently admitted at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurd, Punch reports.

As of the time Punch correspondents visited the victims, she was still unconscious.

The father of the victim, a lecturer at the College of Education, Katsina-Ala, told Punch that the incident took place on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at about 11 am.

He added that his daughter who designed clothes, went to a nearby market in order to buy zips for a neighbour’s cloth she was making but did not return home.

“We did not see her until nightfall and then decided to search in homes of some of her friends and classmates, but could not find her. Then, I laid a complaint at the Police station. There, they advised me to put up an announcement on Ashiwaves Radio located in Katsina-Ala.

“The whole family resorted to prayer as I consulted my pastor who told me that he saw a vision of my missing daughter in the midst of cultists, even as he assured me that she would be found soon.

“Later, I got a call from a church member saying that she saw my daughter on a motorcycle with two men who gagged her with rags as she attempted to speak to her. According to her, they were heading for the riverside.”

According to the distraught man, he and others proceeded to the riverside in the company of a motorcyclist.

Punch reports that on getting to the riverside, the father if the victim saw the culprits smoking Indian hemp and one of them approached him, asking questions.

“A few minutes later, I saw Torkula dragging my daughter and she looked heavily drugged and almost unconscious. The motorcyclist held unto Torkula as he attempted to run away, while the others escaped.

“My daughter managed to speak and told me that they administered on her four injections of an unknown substance; and that the abductors took her from one Ucha’s house to Moses’ home, where they stripped her naked; and later to Torkula’s mother’s beer parlor where she was forced to drink a drugged beer.

“She also told me that for two days, they only gave her drugs and no food,” he explained with bitterness.

According to a medical report from the Nguher Clinic in Katsina-Ala-Ala where the victim was earlier admitted before being transferred to the Benue State Teaching Hospital, indicates that she was induced with parenteral substance and raped .

Punch also report that the worried father has relocated his family to an unknown location following threats from members of Torkula’s family, as he is currently in police custody.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, confirmed the incident, saying that the suspect would be prosecuted, while adding that investigations are currently underway to arrest the other culprits who are still at large.

