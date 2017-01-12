Pages Navigation Menu

Lord if it is your will, break up Nigeria now – Oyedepo

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Bishop Oyedepo

The founder and presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle, Bishop David Oyedepo has asked God to split Nigeria if it pleases Him. The God’s general asked God to take the best decision that would be better for the troubled nation. The Bishop during a ministration on Sunday in Otta, headquarters of his ministry, reportedly rained […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

