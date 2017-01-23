L’Oreal joins with Founders Factory to help five startups get off the ground
Following the announcement of a partnership last year with London-based digital accelerator and incubator Founders Factory, L’Oreal will be supporting five “high-potential early stage startups.”
The post L’Oreal joins with Founders Factory to help five startups get off the ground appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG