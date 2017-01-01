Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Losing Diego Costa would ‘significantly damage’ Chelsea’s title chances, Mark Hughes warns Antonio Conte – Evening Standard

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Evening Standard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Losing Diego Costa would 'significantly damage' Chelsea's title chances, Mark Hughes warns Antonio Conte
Evening Standard
Stoke manager Mark Hughes has warned Chelsea that Liverpool may catch them in the Premier League title race if they lose star striker Diego Costa. Chelsea beat Stoke 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on New Year's Eve to equal Arsenal's record of 13 straight …
Chinese Super League club plot another stunning £80m bid for Chelsea starNAIJ.COM
Diego Costa to China: Chelsea braced for £80m bid from newly promoted club, £25m wagesExpress.co.uk
Diego Costa wanted by Tianjin Quanjian: He could quit Chelsea for £80mDaily Star
The Guardian –CaughtOffside –GiveMeSport –West London Sport
all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.