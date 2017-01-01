Losing Diego Costa would ‘significantly damage’ Chelsea’s title chances, Mark Hughes warns Antonio Conte – Evening Standard
|
Evening Standard
|
Losing Diego Costa would 'significantly damage' Chelsea's title chances, Mark Hughes warns Antonio Conte
Evening Standard
Stoke manager Mark Hughes has warned Chelsea that Liverpool may catch them in the Premier League title race if they lose star striker Diego Costa. Chelsea beat Stoke 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on New Year's Eve to equal Arsenal's record of 13 straight …
