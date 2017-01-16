Losing To Fiorentina Is A ‘Bad Setback’ Says Allegri

Juventus recorded a 2-1 lose against Fiorentina and Massimiliano Allegri believes it is a bad setback for their title shot.

Juventus were poor in the second half, conceding two goals after the break, Higuain’s goal before the hour mark came a little too late , as they couldn’t build on it.

Allegri reminded critics that they still have a one-point lead and a game in hand on Roma, so are not in crisis yet.

“It’s a bad setback for us, but we still have the chance to be four points clear and nobody thought we’d win the title in January,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“Teams always play the match of their lives against Juve, like Fiorentina and Genoa, so we must always have our intensity up and give everything, because the opposition do the same against us.

“It’s going to be a battle and we need to fight it out for every single point from here to May 28. It won’t be easy.

“Roma and Napoli are behind us, so it will be a fight to the end, but we need to learn from this defeat.

“It is not good enough to give less than 100 per cent, because teams always give more than 100 per cent against us.”

The post Losing To Fiorentina Is A ‘Bad Setback’ Says Allegri appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

