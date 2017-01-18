Louis Van Gaal Denies Reports Of Retirement
Former Manchester United manager who hit the headlines yesterday after announcing his retirement from football for family reasons has now backtracked. Van Gaal has been out of football management since been sacked from Manchester United after failing to qualify for the Champions league. Van Gaal has now said he is not retired but simply taking …
The post Louis Van Gaal Denies Reports Of Retirement appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG