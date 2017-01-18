Pages Navigation Menu

Louis Van Gaal Denies Reports Of Retirement

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Former Manchester United manager who hit the headlines yesterday after announcing his retirement from football for family reasons has now backtracked. Van Gaal has been out of football management since been sacked from Manchester United after failing to qualify for the Champions league. Van Gaal has now said he is not retired but simply taking …

