Low Carbon Budget Template In Transport Sector

Transportation systems, depending on their efficiency, play a key role in environmental sustainability. Inefficient transport systems contribute to global warming due to unabated emissions of carbon monoxide from various means of transportation. Its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are driven by the ever-increasing demand for movement of persons and goods. Demands for human transport and transportation of goods are expected to continue to increase in Nigeria over the next few decades. This will be exacerbated by strong growth of passenger air travel due to improved affordability and the fact that we are starting from a very low base as well as by projected increases in freight movements. A steady increase of income per capita in developing and emerging economies has already led to a recent rapid growth in ownership and use of 2-wheel, 3-wheel and light duty vehicles (LDVs), together with the development of new transport infrastructure including roads, rail, airports and seaports.

Nigeria’s transportation infrastructure includes road and highway networks, railways, canals and navigable waterways, seaports, airports, associated facilities and vehicle fleets. Much of the infrastructure is not new; they are inadequate for current needs and vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The National Adaptation Strategy and Plan of Action on Climate Change for Nigeria (NASPA-CCN) posits that unmaintained road networks will further be degraded by extreme weather and that airport operations will be disrupted by heavy rainfall, violent thunderstorms, severe winds and harmattan dust storms. Negative impacts on the transportation system can result to a negative chain effect on the economy.

A wide array of policies and strategies have been employed in different circumstances, especially at the state level to restrain private light vehicle use, promote mass transit modes and manage traffic congestion in order to reduce fossil fuel use, air pollution, and GHG emissions. The initiation of high capacity buses in Abuja, Lagos, Imo and Rivers States is an example of this. These policies and strategies overlap considerably, often synergistically. The magnitude of urban growth and population redistribution from rural to urban areas in Nigeria is expected to continue. This implies a large increase in demand for motorized transport especially in medium-size cities. Experts insist that in regions and countries presently with low levels of light duty vehicles (LDV) ownership, opportunities exist for local and national governments to manage future rising road vehicle demand in ways that support economic growth, provide broad social benefits and keep GHG emissions in bounds.

A framework for a low carbon budget template in the transport sector that is geared towards mitigating adapting and building sectoral resilience has become imperative. Effective use of fiscal budget allocation is pivotal in ensuring that Nigeria’s government key into proactive measures to mitigate the effects of climate change. The Federal Ministry of Transport (FMT) has been budgeting for projects in the sector without concrete policy measures to mitigate the effects of climate change or build climate resilience in transport infrastructure development.

A recent study by the Centre for Social Justice, a Nigerian knowledge institution examined the trend of budget allocation to the FMT for a four-year period (2013-2016) and how the allocations align with existing climate mitigation strategies or consistent with the Nigeria Climate Change Policy Response and Strategy, National Adaptation Strategy and Plan of Action on Climate Change for Nigeria (NASPA-CCN) and the Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs).

The study reviewed existing transport infrastructure and their shortcomings, the four year budgetary allocations; allocations that have positively impacted on climate change and those with negative impacts. It identified low hanging fruits and ends with budgetary and policy recommendations which include the following. Mainstreaming climate change into budgetary proposals is particularly necessary to plug likely gaps and to lay a solid foundation for actualization of the overall aim of the NDCs. Prioritisation of investments in low carbon transport technologies such as high speed rail has become imperative with a caveat that available resources should not be spread too thin so that investments can achieve value for money.

Since public finances will never be enough to fund the shift to climate friendly transport infrastructure, the transport sector should be opened to private sector investments through privatization, concessions, public private partnerships, etc. For publicly funded projects, there is the need to ensure adequate annual budgetary allocation and timely release of funds for implementation of the projects and programmes related to climate mitigation in the FMT. There should also be appropriate monitoring and evaluation of these allocations. Investments in road construction should take cognizance of the whole life cycle of the project; functionality should be achieved using durable and high quality construction procedures which require less energy, less carbon emissions and will eventually reduce maintenance costs.

A policy provision that will mandate the installation of catalytic converters in vehicles that have high carbon emission has become necessary. Also, Vehicle Inspection Officers and the Federal Road Safety Corps should be equipped with technologies and capacity to check the level of carbon emissions from vehicles. The federal government should consider incentives to encourage the use of LPG for transportation. The development of standards on vehicle efficiency and emissions and introduction of a carbon tax system will serve as a good GHG emission mitigation measure and will also promote patronage of fuel efficient vehicles. Further, the promotion, regulation and enforcement of noiseless, user-efficient and low-polluting technologies has become imperative. This will include fuel-efficient engines, emission controls and environment friendly fuels. Such regulatory standards should focus on fuel consumption and GHG emissions which vary in their design and stringency.

The current state of infrastructure in the country is inadequate. The road system is overburdened and poorly maintained. Thus, acquisition of low-emitting buses for mass transit should be prioritised. It is important also to ensure an efficient management of the transport system. Road infrastructure should include the building of walkways and cycling pathways. National cycling day should be celebrated and used to raise massive awareness and bring back the use of bicycles. An optimal mix of the several modes of transport (which will include cycling and mass transportation) should be pursued through appropriate pricing, spatial settlement policies and regulatory measures. This will involve the promotion of human settlements planning to build sustainable communities with greater carbon-friendly travel options, particularly cycling and walking.

Existing pipelines should be repaired and new ones built, subject to available resources, especially using the public private partnerships model. Good faith negotiations with militants and addressing the challenges of the Niger Delta would lay the foundation for increased piping of gas and crude oil across the country.

The federal and state governments should encourage research and development (R&D) in low carbon emission in the transport industry. R&D should facilitate the strengthening of the capacity of local vehicle industries like. In conclusion, as soon as the economy recovers from recession, the federal government is enjoined to implement fiscal policies such as fuel and vehicle taxes which will discourage the growth of private motorized traffic and thus reduce emission. If any subsidies still remain in petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, etc. the federal government should remove same and utilize the savings for low carbon investments in transportation.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

