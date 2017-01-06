ANC105: Ramaphosa set for door-to-door campaigns – Independent Online

Pages Navigation Menu

#ANC105: Ramaphosa set for door-to-door campaigns

#ANC105: Ramaphosa set for door-to-door campaigns
Johannesburg – Deputy president of the African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday engage in a door-to-door campaign and a walkabout in Soweto and Tembisa ahead of the party's 105th birthday celebrations. Ramaphosa will be …
