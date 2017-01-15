Low liquidity Biggest Challenge Facing Stockbrokers – Abe

Mr. Oluwaseyi Abe is the president of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS). In this interview with OLUSHOLA BELLO, he speaks on security of investors’ funds at the stock market, and, efforts by stockbrokers, capital market regulators and government, to reposition the Nigerian capital market.

How can you access capital market performance for 2016?

The Nigerian capital market has its share of economic blues and went through its challenging times. The major factors responsible for the challenges include adverse macro-economic scenario, low level of capital literacy and retreat of foreign portfolio investors due to the hitherto adverse fixed foreign exchange change regime.

What are the expectations in 2017 in term of performance and returns to investors and what is the relationship between government, capital market regulators and operators?

In 2017, investors in the stock market are likely going to exhibit positive sentiments as several factors will combine to shore up confidence and bring about a rebound in stock prices. Nigeria’s natural endowments still makes her a very attractive investment destination. However, this must be strategically supported by well thought-out policies. The truth of the matter is that many foreign investors still regard Nigeria as a good investment destination because of our current political stability. However, they will be further encouraged if we also have some consistency with our foreign exchange policies in line with the global best practices. At the heart of the capital market is the issue of participation of local investors. Expectedly, it is the local investors who ultimately will bring stability to the equity market. The critical issue now is that the federal government and other stakeholders must be prepared to address the need to encourage our local investors to return to the market. We in the capital market have always had cordial relationship with the Federal Government.

We owe the Federal Government constant engagement in order to articulate policy issues that would move the market forward. The regulators and we the operators are the technical people. But we need the endorsement of the government and its patronage at every stage for the market to move forward. Several meetings, including public hearings had been held to x-ray the capital market and re-position it for global competitiveness.

Many committees had been constituted as ad hoc or standing one. These committees usually have government representatives. Engagement with the government is a continuous exercise. I must put on record that many government functionaries, including governors, ministers and heads of agencies and parastatals do visit the NSE.

How are the stockbrokers coping in this challenging phase of our economy?

It is not an exaggeration to say that the biggest challenge facing stockbrokers today is low participation and low liquidity in the market. While the regulators and stockbrokers have been working hard to create new products such as the Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), the buy side of the market remains weak, especially from the local end.

Meanwhile, stockbroking firms have also had to grapple with spiraling costs arising from the recently introduced Minimum Operating Standards. Investors’ confidence is still low as a result of massive losses arising from the 2008 global recession, although this is being addressed. Quoted companies are also going through challenging times with regard to rising costs. This is affecting their dividend paying ability. It is indeed a trying time for the stockbrokers. But the period also called for creativity and resilience for all stakeholders.

Are we making maximum utilisation of our capital market in formulating and implementing development policies?

Government urgently needs to focus more on the capital market and craft policies that will make the market thrive for local and foreign investors. I must be quick to add that as long as the financial system exists, funds must be mobilized from the surplus economic unit to the deficit one. Therefore, stockbrokers shall continue to be relevant in the global financial market. I am happy to place on the record that we have always had our members in the commanding heights of the various sectors of the economy including politics.

The future is bright. Stockbroking goes beyond buying and selling of securities. That is why we have expanded our syllabus at the Institute to ensure that those who pass the final professional examinations are globally competitive as investment experts. The world of securities and investment is expanding every day and only professionals that keep pace with the changing dynamics can fit into the system. Our Compulsory Professional Development (CPD) is designed to provide on-the-job training for practicing professionals.

Operators and the regulators are continually worried about the level of volatility on the market. What is the way forward?

Yes, the stakeholders in the market are bound to worry when the market is in a downward swing. But this is one of the attributes of a stock market globally. It is only normal for the market to swing upward and downward because that is what makes it a market. It is absolutely normal for the market to have swung on a downward direction. But the fact of the matter is that the direction of the capital market at any given time is a reflection of the economy and it’s been known that the economy has not been doing too well lately. In this regard, it is even the best time to invest in the capital market because once the economy gets better; the capital market will recover as well.

Did you think the recent introduction of direct cash settlement will protect investors and eliminate fraudulent activities in the capital market?

Absolutely yes, it will surely bring more confidence into the market. Direct cash settlement is a situation where the accounts of investors are credited directly with the proceeds of sales of investments. This will make it more difficult to divert or convert investors’ funds fraudulently. However, I do not think the direct cash settlement policy will eliminate fraudulent activities in the Nigerian capital market completely, but it will curtail it. In effect, direct cash settlement is only one of several structures that need to be put in place to safeguard investor’s position in the capital market.

What is your agenda to lift the Institute to Higher Levels?

My plan is to make the Institute more visible by enhancing its brand capital. We are working to fully automate the examination process and make it seamless. We will pursue vigorously the passage of the CISI bill, which is currently with the National Assembly. As the institute is a membership -based organisation, we will do our best to advance the welfare of our members and ensure that the profession takes a pride of place among other professions in Nigeria.

We are also pursuing a strategy of aggressively enhancing our membership base. We have been enlightening investors through our intensive enlightenment programme on the necessity of going through the stockbrokers as they are the licensed investment advisers who can guide them accordingly. The list of valid stockbrokers is always available at our institute.

We have sustained our zero tolerance policy on unethical practices. All these are to ensure investor protection, a fundamental attribute of an efficient and effective stock market. Our efforts are further reinforced by our regulators – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and The Nigerian Stock Exchange.

