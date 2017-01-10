Lucas Uncertain About His Future At Liverpool

Midfielder Lucas is considering his future at Liverpool, but might be tempted to stay by the club’s title challenge.

The 30-year-old, who has become a squad player at Anfield, told Press Association Sport: “The situation is not great. It is not something I want for my future, to have not many games.

“I don’t want this for my career, especially at my age. I’m not close to retiring and have many years ahead of me.

“You want to play – we get paid to play – but I just try to be professional and help as much as I can and when I have the chance do my best.

“At this moment I have to deal with this and try to find a solution when I have the chance. I have to be professional, think about the team and see what is going to happen.

“The best place for me to be now is Liverpool. I cannot say (where) in one week’s time, one month’s time or four months’ time. I have to judge when something comes up if it is better.

“It has been a special season already and we have a chance to win trophies and that is something I consider as well.”

The post Lucas Uncertain About His Future At Liverpool appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

