Lucky fans win air tickets to Gabon in Ecobank Mujje Tulumbe campaign

Ecobank, the financial partner of FUFA and the Uganda Cranes, gave away four air tickets to four lucky winners at the CBS ENKUUKA in Lubiri Mengo at the new year. Nakayima Mariam, Wasswa Sadat, Atimu Harriet and Mustafa Serunjonji were the lucky winners of the Ecobank Mujje Tulumbe, Gabon Naloo N’akajja campaign which is a drive aimed at raising funds to financially support the Uganda Cranes to go and participate at the Africa Cup of Nations slated to take place in Gabon.

Ecobank seeks to reward its customers with a variety of gifts and lucky participants will be rewarded with a fully paid trip to Gabon to watch the tournament live.

Campaign ambassadors H.E Ghetto President Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool both stunned the crowd with amazing performances and thereafter urged all Ugandans to come together and support the Uganda Cranes by donating generously to the Mujje Tulumbe, Gabon Naloo N’akajja campaign. To make a donation, Dial *235# on MTN and follow the prompts or *185# on AIRTEL. You can also make a deposit to the FUFA Uganda Cranes account 0069106105476001. Any donations of ten thousand shillings and above automatically get entered into the draw to stand a chance to win a fully paid trip to Gabon to watch the Africa Cup of Nations.

The post Lucky fans win air tickets to Gabon in Ecobank Mujje Tulumbe campaign appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

