Luiz: Kante’s Play Is Amazing

David Luiz has praised his Chelsea teammate, N’golo Kante, admiring his style of play and calling him one of the best midfielders in the world.

His career has enjoyed a geometric rise, since he joined Leicester City from Caen. The frenchman helped Leicester to their first epl title, helping him secure a call up to the France squad.

Kante is close to securing back-to-back league titles after becoming a permanent fixture in Conte’s first team. And Luiz his hoping he continues to impress.

He told Chelsea’s official website: “N’Golo Kante’s history is amazing, as is his play.

“I love him and I think everyone has already seen that I have a good relationship with him.

“He was playing in lower divisions and was getting better and better and now he is one of the best midfielders in the world.

“For Leicester he was one of the keys for the title, and I hope he can be one of the keys for the title this season too!”

Kante has missed just one Premier League fixture for Chelsea this season through suspension and has helped them to establish a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

