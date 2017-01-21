Lumen Christi Channel now on DStv

By Daniels Ekugo MultiChoice Nigeria recently announced the addition of Lumen Christi, a Catholic TV channel, on its DStv platform. It is on channel 350 and available to subscribers on Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access. Lumen Christi Television Network (LCTN) is a Catholic television channel that showcases the principles and doctrines of the Catholic Church.

