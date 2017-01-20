Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LUNGU, practical leader-Mutati – ZNBC

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


ZNBC

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
LUNGU, practical leader-Mutati
ZNBC
Minister of Finance Felix Mutati says Zambia has a practical leader in President Edgar Lungu with credentials required to maintain socio-economic stability. The Minister said this in Luxembourg today during a visit to the European Investment Bank -EIB
EU-Zambia: €65 million For Electricity Transmission ImprovementICT Update
EU signs €65 million grant with Zambia to improve access to energyInvest in EU
Zambia, EU seal financing deal on electricity connectionTVC News
Lusaka Times –Africa Times –Creamer Media’s Engineering News
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.