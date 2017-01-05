LUTH resident doctors threaten strike

The Association of Resident Doctors, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, on Thursday urged stakeholders to prevail on the Federal Government to meet demands of resident doctors to prevent further strikes. Dr Adebayo Sekumade, President of LUTH chapter of the association, made the plea at a news conference in Lagos. It was organised by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Lagos State chapter, to sensitise stakeholders about the doctors’ proposed strike, if the government refused to meet their demands.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

