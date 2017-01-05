Pages Navigation Menu

LUTH resident doctors threaten strike

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Association of Resident Doctors, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, on Thursday urged stakeholders to prevail on the Federal Government to meet demands of resident doctors to prevent further strikes. Dr Adebayo Sekumade, President of LUTH chapter of the association, made the plea at a news conference in Lagos. It was organised by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Lagos State chapter, to sensitise stakeholders about the doctors’ proposed strike, if the government refused to meet their demands.

