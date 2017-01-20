Lyon Confirm Memphis Depay Signing

Olympique Lyon have confirmed the signing of Manchester United winger Memphis Depay from the epl club.

The Ligue 1 club paid an initial fee of £ 15 million for the Netherlands international, which could rise to £ 21.7 million.

Présentation de @Memphis à 14h45 au Groupama OL Training Center, en compagnie de Jean-Michel Aulas et Bruno Genesio.

@OLTV_officiel – @OL

Memphis joined United from PSV, but could not find a starting position under Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho.

Memphis will wear the No.9 shirt for his new club and could make his debut against Marseille on Sunday.

