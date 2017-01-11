LYRICS: Runtown – Mad Over You
Douglas Jack Agu, better known by his stage name Runtown; presently has one of the biggest songs in Nigeria. The Del’B produced tune “Mad Over You”, was officially released on the 4th of November 2016, and since then has been the people’s choice. Due to this, we’ve decided to share with you the lyrics of the amazingly sick tune. Just so you can sing along.
Check on the lyrics below
Ghana girl say she wan marry me o
I hope say she sabi cook wache
Hope your love dey sweet pass shitor
Baby girl I say
I say your body na killer oh
I fit to die on your body, only on your body
That girl for the corner
Tell somebody make them call am o
Way she dey whine am I see fire for her body o
And if she follow me go na enjoyment go kill am o
Baby girl you bad oh
Girl the way you whine
I dey mad over you girl
I dey mad over you girl
Say you are my woman eh eh
My super woman
I dey mad for you girl
I dey mad over you girl
If I sing for you, you go love me oh
Baby love me non-stop, I will love you non-stop
Always kiss you ontop, Baby o
All over the world wan wa mi
Play the music nonstop
Tell them dance to my song
Tell them shake bum bum
ohw eh
That girl for the corner
Tell somebody make them call am o
Way she dey whine am I see fire for her body o
And if she follow me go na enjoyment go kill am o
Baby girl you bad oh
Girl the way you whine oh
I dey mad over you girl
I dey mad over you girl
Say you are my woman eh eh
My super woman
I dey mad for you girl
I dey mad over you girl
Ghana girl say she wan marry me o
I hope say she sabi cook wache
Hope your love dey sweet pass shito
Baby girl I say
I say your body na killer oh
I fit to die on your body, only on your body
