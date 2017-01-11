LYRICS: Runtown – Mad Over You

Douglas Jack Agu, better known by his stage name Runtown; presently has one of the biggest songs in Nigeria. The Del’B produced tune “Mad Over You”, was officially released on the 4th of November 2016, and since then has been the people’s choice. Due to this, we’ve decided to share with you the lyrics of the amazingly sick tune. Just so you can sing along.

Ghana girl say she wan marry me o

I hope say she sabi cook wache

Hope your love dey sweet pass shitor

Baby girl I say

I say your body na killer oh

I fit to die on your body, only on your body

That girl for the corner

Tell somebody make them call am o

Way she dey whine am I see fire for her body o

And if she follow me go na enjoyment go kill am o

Baby girl you bad oh

Girl the way you whine

I dey mad over you girl

I dey mad over you girl

Say you are my woman eh eh

My super woman

I dey mad for you girl

I dey mad over you girl

If I sing for you, you go love me oh

Baby love me non-stop, I will love you non-stop

Always kiss you ontop, Baby o

All over the world wan wa mi

Play the music nonstop

Tell them dance to my song

Tell them shake bum bum

ohw eh

That girl for the corner

Tell somebody make them call am o

Way she dey whine am I see fire for her body o

And if she follow me go na enjoyment go kill am o

Baby girl you bad oh

Girl the way you whine oh

I dey mad over you girl

I dey mad over you girl

Say you are my woman eh eh

My super woman

I dey mad for you girl

I dey mad over you girl

Ghana girl say she wan marry me o

I hope say she sabi cook wache

Hope your love dey sweet pass shito

Baby girl I say

I say your body na killer oh

I fit to die on your body, only on your body

