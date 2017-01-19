Made in Nigeria? The bags have it!

THE way things are going with the Nigerian economy, we will be looking up to other sectors other than oil and gas to take us out of the doldrums. The agricultural sector – touted for so long to have this ability – has been dismally slow, while tourism has become impossible due to the state of infrastructure and security in the country.

Looking inwards is fast becoming the order of the day and our fashion, which had once been the preserve of trendy women, now dominates virtually every Made-in-Nigeria gathering whether in or out of the country.

Increasingly, not only is fashion being used as a vehicle for development and empowerment, it might be the one sector which continually holds the power to be that forex earner that will surely rival crude oil.

Of course there are all kinds of challenges; not least of all is the fact that finishing issues have remained persistent in that industry in general. Overall, however, Nigerian fashion bag designers appear not only to have surmounted this mountain, but also the markets. We feature five of the best internationals.

