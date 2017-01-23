Madonna clarifies ‘blowing up the White House’ remark in rally

Pop icon Madonna is walking back a statement she made Saturday at the Women’s March in Washington about how she has thought about blowing up the White House since Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States. “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I thought an awful lot about blowing up …

The post Madonna clarifies ‘blowing up the White House’ remark in rally appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

