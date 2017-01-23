Madonna clarifies ‘blowing up the White House’ remark in rally
Pop icon Madonna is walking back a statement she made Saturday at the Women’s March in Washington about how she has thought about blowing up the White House since Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States. “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I thought an awful lot about blowing up …
