Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Madonna clarifies ‘blowing up the White House’ remark in rally

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Pop icon Madonna is walking back a statement she made Saturday at the Women’s March in Washington about how she has thought about blowing up the White House since Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States. “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I thought an awful lot about blowing up …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Madonna clarifies ‘blowing up the White House’ remark in rally appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.