Madonselas memoir to be published – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Africa


South African Broadcasting Corporation

Madonselas memoir to be published
Book Publishers, Pan Macmillan South Africa, says it will publish a memoir by Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela early 2018. The book is a personal memoir covering the remarkable life of one of South Africa's pre-eminent and most respected leaders.
