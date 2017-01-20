Madonselas memoir to be published – South African Broadcasting Corporation
Madonselas memoir to be published
Book Publishers, Pan Macmillan South Africa, says it will publish a memoir by Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela early 2018. The book is a personal memoir covering the remarkable life of one of South Africa's pre-eminent and most respected leaders.
