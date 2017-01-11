Pages Navigation Menu

Madrid to rest Ronaldo against Sevilla

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will not use Cristiano Ronaldo in the second leg against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.
Zidane will also rest Luka Modric when Madrid try to defend a 3-0 win from the first leg.
Madrid can advance to the quarter-finals even with a two-goal loss at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.
Ronaldo also didn’t play against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. His first match of the year was on Saturday against Granada in the Spanish league, when he scored once in Madrid’s 5-0 win.
Zidane has also revealed James Rodriguez, who scored twice in the first leg, will not travel because of a calf problem, but defender Sergio Ramos will be back after a long injury layoff.
Defender Pepe and striker Gareth Bale remain out, but forward Lucas Vazquez and defensive midfielder Mateo Kovacic will make the trip to southern Spain after recovering from injuries, as will Zidane’s son, Enzo.
Madrid are trying to win the Copa del Rey title for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

