Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AGF meets Buhari , may have submitted report on Magu, Babachir – News24 Nigeria

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24 Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
AGF meets Buhari , may have submitted report on Magu, Babachir
News24 Nigeria
Abuja – The Minister of Justice and Attorney of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari. The meeting, which lasted about an hour, took place inside the President's office shortly after Buhari and some …
'Why Buhari is yet to act on Lawal, Magu'YNaija
Group asks Senate to reconsider stand, confirm Magu as EFFC bossBusinessDay
Magu joins Buhari for jummat prayer in villa mosqueGuardian
Daily Trust –SIGNAL (press release) –TheCable –NAIJ.COM
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.