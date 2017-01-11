Mahama Copies Asantehene In Withdrawal Letter Over Bungalow – Peace FM Online
|
TheCable
|
Mahama Copies Asantehene In Withdrawal Letter Over Bungalow
Peace FM Online
It appears the immediate past President, John Dramani Mahama, will not have breathing space anytime soon, as controversies surrounding his request to keep a state bungalow as a retirement home, takes a new twist. In a letter dated January 10, 2017, …
Mahama still occupying Ghanaian presidential palace after handing over
Treat Mahama with “respect” not like a “vagabond” – KB Asante
Mahama Withdraws Request to Keep Official Residence [DOCUMENT]
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG