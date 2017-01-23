Pages Navigation Menu

Mahama dismisses false UN appointment story – Starr 103.5 FM

Mahama dismisses false UN appointment story
Former President John Dramani Mahama has dismissed media reports over a new appointment with the United Nations (UN). Some media houses in the country falsely reported on Sunday that the former president had been appointed to co-chair a session …
