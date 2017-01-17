Pages Navigation Menu

I have no lease agreement with gov’t – Rawlings dismisses land claim – GhanaWeb

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

I have no lease agreement with gov't – Rawlings dismisses land claim
Former President Jerry John Rawlings says he has no lease agreement with government over a purported four plots of land allegedly allocated to him at the Ridge in Accra. In a statement released Tuesday, the former Ghanaian leader said that although he …
Mahama Gov't Gave Rawlings 4.6 Acres Of Land For 99 YearsPeace FM Online
Rawlings denies land grabbing reportStarr 103.5 FM
Rawlings' request for extra state land not yet approved – AideCitifmonline
Pulse.com.gh –YEN.COM.GH –Graphic Online
all 8 news articles »

