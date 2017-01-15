Pages Navigation Menu

Mahama moves out of government bungalow – Graphic Online

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Africa


Mahama moves out of government bungalow
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has finally moved out of his official residence and has now relocated to his private residence, Greater Accra Regional organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Anthony Nukpenu has confirmed.
