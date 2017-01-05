Pages Navigation Menu

Mahama was “candle in the wind” – Mzbel – Starr 103.5 FM

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mahama was “candle in the wind” – Mzbel
Controversial hip life musician, Mzbel, has described President John Mahama as a “candle in the wind”. A few minutes after President Mahama delivered his final State of the Nation Address, the “16 years” hit maker who played a vital role on Mahama's …
